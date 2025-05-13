Ogden police involved in shooting with man who allegedly had a pair of knives

OGDEN, Utah — A 37-year-old Utah man is in the hospital following a shooting involving the Ogden Police Department. The name of the man isn't being released, but police say he is in stable condition.

According to the Ogden Police Department, the incident occurred just after 2:10 a.m. Tuesday. That's when police say one of their officers, who hasn't been named, encountered the 37-year-old walking on the road in the 2200 block of Wall Avenue.

During the encounter, police say, the suspect pulled out two knives that had been in his pockets. The officer ordered the suspect to stop walking towards him, but he didn't, causing the officer to fire his weapon.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The shooting is now under investigation with the Weber County Attorney's Office leading. The officer, who wasn't injured, has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard in these investigations.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials and will update this article when we learn more.