Ogden police officer injured, suspect dead in early morning shooting at motel

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden police officer and a suspect in a robbery were both shot during an incident in West Haven early Friday morning. The officer has since been released from the hospital, while the suspect has died.

Watch Ogden Police Department officials discuss a shooting involving one of their officers

Ogden police provide update on shooting involving police officer

Ogden Police Department officials say that officers with the Ogden Metro Gang Task Force were responding to the Motel 6 on West 21st Street at around 2:00 a.m., hoping to apprehend a suspect in an aggravated robbery Tuesday.

Ogden City Police Chief Jake Sube told the press that the suspect was a known white supremacist and tried to flee when officers arrived. Sube says two officers shot at the suspect while another officer was shot in the leg. It isn't known who shot the officer.

The suspect, whose name isn't being released until next-of-kin notifications are made, died in the hospital. The officer was treated and released.

The two officers that fired their weapons are on paid administrative leave, which is common practice in shooting investigations involving police. Weber County will be leading the Officer-Involved Critical Incident investigation.

FOX 13 News is in contact with authorities and will update this article when we learn more.