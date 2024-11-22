Ogden police show heart in effort to help the city's homeless

OGDEN, Utah — As temperatures drop, the need to help others rises. In Ogden, the police department has a unique way of catering to the needs of those experiencing homelessness.

"We're all one event away from possibly being homeless ourselves, and so, really kind of opening our eyes and our hearts and being educated and understanding,” said Anna Davidson, a homeless services advocate with the department.

Teams go out a couple of times each week to find people who are unsheltered and meet them where they are, instead of the other way around.

"I don’t care where you’re staying on the street, as long as I can meet with you, get the paperwork done, move forward, I’m going to respect where you’re at in your space,” said Davidson.

The team led by Davidson started off with just her working part-time and now has grown to three people.

"There’s a shift in culture, there’s a shift in conversation," she said. "It’s changed more than I can explain."

Nancy Griggs and Chris Durrant, the newest member of the team with about two months under his belt, work alongside Davidson.

"It shows that this program really does work and we have a lot of support from the city and the community, and we're really excited to just keep growing," he said.

The group hands out supplies such as jackets, shoes, hand warmers, hats, socks, and gloves that are donated through community partners. They also share helpful resources as well.

Davidson was inspired to act by her husband.

"He experienced homelessness in his life and serious trauma and mental health, and he has pushed through all the adversity and he sparked the fire in me,” she said.

The Ogden Police Department team lets people know that help is out there and is willing to support those who might feel forgotten.

"Making sure that we're identifying where those folks need to go," said Davidson, "and then helping point them in the right direction.”