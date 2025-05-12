Ogden residents react to dirty-looking water coming out of faucets

OGDEN, Utah — Residents of Weber County have seen brown water coming out of their faucets off and on for weeks.

On Sunday, FOX 13 News spoke with resident Zach Leeper, who lives in North Ogden. He talked about how he’s been dealing with the brown water.

“It’s actually clear this time,” he said while looking at water running from his hose bib.

Leeper moved to Ogden five years ago. He said he’s dealt with normal maintenance issues, but nothing like this. Since the beginning of the year, he’s had non-stop water issues. He’s even gone six days without clean water, he said.

The City of Ogden posted on Facebook about the brown water. Leeper was one of the residents who commented.

“They just keep blaming it on this project, that project, water pipe breakage,” Leeper said. “And there’s no real resolution for us residents.”

City officials said in the post that, “discolored water is often caused by a water line break in the area, jarring minerals in the pipeline loose, or is the result of source water transitions, common in the spring.”

“They told me it was drinkable, but I mean, would you drink water if it smelled like sulfur?” Leeper said.

Troy Crossman, a maintenance director at a veterans nursing home in Ogden, said he sees brown water from time to time.

“It’s been pretty inconsistent,” said Crossman, who has lived in Ogden for 23 years.

“I’ve never noticed no smell or nothing like that,” he said. “And to me it tastes the same.”

As for Leeper, he’s preparing for the day he sees that brown water again.

“I did all the precautionary measures,” Leeper said. “Now, I feel like the city needs to be held accountable and to a higher standard.”