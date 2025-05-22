Oh, baby! Woman gives birth on side of I-15 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — It didn't take long for a newborn baby to get an immediate up-close look at one of the joys of living in Salt Lake City: Traffic on I-15.

Thursday afternoon, an expectant mom realized her baby wasn't going to wait much longer, forcing her to pull over to the side of the highway near 2700 South, where she gave birth to a baby boy in the shoulder of the northbound lanes.

After the stork left, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper arrived after the birth to help the mother and her child, giving the new family a ride to the hospital.

Both mom and baby are doing great, according to UHP, although surely a bit startled, as all commuters usually are in northern Utah.

The right lanes of I-15 were closed immediately due to the unexpected arrival, but were reopened by 4 p.m.