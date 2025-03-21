One critically injured after electrocution in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — One person was flown via helicopter to the hospital with critical injuries after an accidental electrocution incident in Layton Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to find the person with critical injuries, life-saving measures were performed until a helicopter transported them to the University of Utah Medical Center.

It is not confirmed if any other persons were involved in the incident, the circumstances behind the incident are also not confirmed at this time.

