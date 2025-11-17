One dead after crash between pickup, semi in Spanish Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY — One person was killed in a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck on a Utah County highway Sunday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol said the accident occurred around 4:40 p.m. near milepost 204 on U.S. Highway 6, in Spanish Fork Canyon.

The driver of the eastbound pickup reportedly lost control and the vehicle spun around. It ended up sideways in the oncoming lane. It was hit by the semi on the passenger side.

The pickup driver died at the scene; the semi driver suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

UHP officials said the road was wet at the time of the crash, but the cause is still under investigation.