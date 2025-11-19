One dead after crash on Redwood Road in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — One person died Tuesday night after a crash on Redwood Road in West Jordan.
Police say the crash was between two cars and happened around 8:40 p.m. near 6600 South. Two people suffered minor injuries in one of the vehicles. One person in the other car was critically injured and later died in the hospital.
No information about the cause of the crash or what exactly happened was immediately available.
Both directions of Redwood are closed between 6200-7000 South and will remain closed for several hours.
LIVE VIEW: