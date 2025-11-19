One dead after crash on Redwood Road in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — One person died Tuesday night after a crash on Redwood Road in West Jordan.

Police say the crash was between two cars and happened around 8:40 p.m. near 6600 South. Two people suffered minor injuries in one of the vehicles. One person in the other car was critically injured and later died in the hospital.

Rick Bork | FOX 13

No information about the cause of the crash or what exactly happened was immediately available.

Both directions of Redwood are closed between 6200-7000 South and will remain closed for several hours.

LIVE VIEW: