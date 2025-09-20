Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

One dead after fatal crash, Southbound Interstate 15 closed near Rose Park

One dead after fatal crash, Southbound Interstate 15 closed near Rose Park
FOX 13 News
One dead after fatal crash, Southbound Interstate 15 closed near Rose Park
Posted

ROSE PARK, Utah — One person is dead after a car collided with debris on the road Friday evening. Southbound traffic along Interstate 15 is closed near Rose Park.

At 7:58 p.m., one male driver suffered fatal injuries after a crash with debris along mile marker 311 while traveling southbound on I-15.

All of the southbound traffic is closed for the investigation and is expected to reopen within the hour. Traffic will be diverted to I-215.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere