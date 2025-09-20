One dead after fatal crash, Southbound Interstate 15 closed near Rose Park

ROSE PARK, Utah — One person is dead after a car collided with debris on the road Friday evening. Southbound traffic along Interstate 15 is closed near Rose Park.

At 7:58 p.m., one male driver suffered fatal injuries after a crash with debris along mile marker 311 while traveling southbound on I-15.

All of the southbound traffic is closed for the investigation and is expected to reopen within the hour. Traffic will be diverted to I-215.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.