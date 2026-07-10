Going outside for fun this weekend? Here's how you can beat the Utah heat

SANDY, Utah — So you want to take advantage of summer activities this weekend but worried about possible record-setting heat?

Officials say to plan for whatever events you’re going to and make sure to stay hydrated.

Rhett Ogden is the Draper City Parks and Recreation Director.

He said several activities are happening during Draper Days this weekend.

“It will be hot, but we’ll be ready for people to have fun!”

Including a Pickleball tournament, a bike ride for kids, and a rodeo. Kicking things off Saturday morning is a 5K Fun Run.

One of the racers, Tanya Barrett, will be picking up her packet Friday and said she already had hydration on her mind.

“At least it’s not in the middle of the day so, it will definitely be warmer, but we’ll be OK. Just lots of hydration for sure," she said.

Rhett Ogden said city officials are also emphasizing hydration for everyone.

“We will have lots of water out there, lots of Powerade and drinks for all those participants," said Ogden.

The Sandy Senior Center will be a cooling center for folks aged 60 and over who might not have a central air conditioner at home.

Meanwhile, the Sandy library on Petunia way will be a cooling center open to everyone.

Elizabeth Osborn said that’s a great idea.

“Not a bad place to beat the heat, I would say so. And what a wonderful place to be, where you can learn and be cool at the same time," said Osborn.

Amber Sadler said there’s an evening fundraiser for the Family Support Center over at Sugarhouse Park.

“We want families to be able to be successful and have what they need and sometimes it’s just time to breathe," said Sadler. “We want families to come out, enjoy those cooler temperatures, and we’ll have light stations, treats, and people here just having fun.”

The Light Up The Night Glow Run will happen at Sugar House Park on Saturday evening, beginning at 9 p.m.