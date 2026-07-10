Again? Fourth fire breaks out in Sandy's Dimple Dell Park, nearby roads closed

SANDY, Utah — Another grass fire has broken out in Dimple Dell Park, closing 1300 East between Sego Lily Drive and 10600 South. The cause is not confirmed.

According to Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski, it is the fourth fire in the park this season alone.

"We cannot stress enough just how dangerous conditions are right now in our wildland areas due to high temperatures, intense winds, and lack of significant rainfall. This is the fourth fire in Dimple Dell Park this season and another stark reminder of why we were in strong support of Governor Cox's ban on personal fireworks over the July 4th holiday," read a statement in part by Zoltanski.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation. Officials confirm that while the fire is under control, the road will remain closed while hot spots continue to be extinguished.