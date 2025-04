SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed Saturday night in a crash on the west side of Salt Lake City.

SLCPD announced news of the crash shortly after 8 p.m. It happened at 900 West and 200 South. Two cars were involved.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital.

The "suspect driver" was taken into custody on suspicion of possible impairment, SLCPD said.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.