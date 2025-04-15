One person detained following SLC's first and second homicides of 2025

SALT LAKE CITY — One man is in custody following a double homicide in downtown Salt Lake City early Tuesday morning. According to police, this marks the city's first and second homicides of 2025.

According to Salt Lake City police, they were called to the area near 171 West and 500 South at around 12:33 a.m. for reports of shooting. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. The victims would pass away at the scene.

The names of the victims aren't being released currently. Officials say the medical examiner's office will confirm the men's age and name and notify next of kin.

One person of interest was detained by officers at the scene. The person isn't being named by police but they do say there is no threat to the greater community.

Residents are asked to avoid the south sidewalk of 500 South between West Temple and 200 West while officers are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 801-799-3000.