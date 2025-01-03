One person injured after reported shooting in Salt Lake City, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting incident in Salt Lake City Friday afternoon, police say.

Salt Lake City police officers responded to a shooting report at 1700 South near Prospect Street at 3:51 p.m.

One person was found with non-life-threatening injuries, how those injuries occurred is not confirmed at this time.

No further information is confirmed at this time.

