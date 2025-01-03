Watch Now
One person injured after reported shooting in Salt Lake City, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting incident in Salt Lake City Friday afternoon, police say.

Salt Lake City police officers responded to a shooting report at 1700 South near Prospect Street at 3:51 p.m.

One person was found with non-life-threatening injuries, how those injuries occurred is not confirmed at this time.

No further information is confirmed at this time.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

