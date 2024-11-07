One person seriously injured in Summit County head-on crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — One person is seriously injured and another two people have minor injuries following a head-on crash in Summit County Wednesday night.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, who are investigating the incident, a gray SUV was traveling westbound on State Route 248 near milepost 4 when it went into the eastbound lanes for an unknown reason.

The gray SUV would clip a white SUV before colliding head-on with a red vehicle. Two occupants of the gray SUV were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the red car would be taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition. The passengers of the white SUV were not injured.

State Route 248 was closed in both directions for some time while the investigation took place.

