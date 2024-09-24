Online survey about downtown SLC sports district comes under fire

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Council will hold one more public hearing ahead of its final vote on the proposed downtown sports and entertainment district, according to a Monday news release that came less than a day after a survey about the project drew flak on social media.

State lawmakers gave their seal of approval to the Smith Entertainment Group’s plan for the area around the Delta Center last week. But a private poll sent to residents generated online criticism, alleging misrepresentation of the project.

A text message distributing the survey told respondents that “Utah needs your input,” according to a screenshot, and stated that “local leaders” partnered with Utah-based research firms to collect data on area issues.

In its news release, the City Council says it, too, “learned of a survey being distributed in partnership with ‘local leaders,’” but adds that it was “not involved” in any surveys about the proposed sports, entertainment, culture and convention district.

“We continue to work hard to make the best decision for our community and want to reassure you that openness and transparency are central to everything we do as a council,” the release stated. “Our focus remains on providing clear, objective information and acting in the best interest of Salt Lake City residents, including preserving public benefits.”

