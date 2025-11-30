Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Only one injured after serious rollover crash on I-15 in Box Elder County

GARLAND, Utah — One person was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries after their vehicle began smoking following a rollover crash on Interstate 15 Saturday evening.

Officials received multiple reports of a rolled-over vehicle on southbound I-15 near Garland at 8:00 p.m.

Two fire engines responded with an ambulance from Tremonton and multiple law enforcement agencies to the reported area, where they found all three occupants were able to exit the vehicle without assistance as it began to smoke.

All three occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

