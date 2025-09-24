Orem student injured by self-inflicted gunshot while on field trip

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A Canyon View Junior High School student has been severely injured from a self-inflicted gunshot suffered while on a class field trip in Provo Canyon.

The ninth-grade student, whose family was notified, has been transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The field trip location has not been shared, although it was in the South Fork area, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. All other students are safe and have either returned to the school or are on their way.

According to the Alpine School District, other students on the field trip witnessed the incident, and the district has made counseling resources available to the students and staff.

No other details about the incident and how the student gained possession of the gun have been released.

"We are working with law enforcement, medical personnel, and counseling experts to navigate this tragic situation," the district said in a statement.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story