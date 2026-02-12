Hilary Duff announces Salt Lake City stop for 'The Lucky Me' world tour

SALT LAKE CITY — Hilary Duff has announced a Utah stop for her "The Lucky Me" world tour, her first global headlining tour in nearly two decades.

Duff will be coming to Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 17. She will be joined by special guests La Roux and Jade LeMac.

The tour is kicking off on June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and will conclude with a stop in Mexico City on February 12, 2027.

Pre-sales for the United States part of the tour begin on February 18 at 10:00 a.m., with general sales happening February 20 at 10:00 a.m. Complete ticket information can be found here.