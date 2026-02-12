Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsSalt Lake City

Actions

Hilary Duff announces Salt Lake City stop for 'The Lucky Me' world tour

Hilary Duff
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Hilary Duff attends the Disney+ press line at the 2019 D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Hilary Duff
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — Hilary Duff has announced a Utah stop for her "The Lucky Me" world tour, her first global headlining tour in nearly two decades.

Duff will be coming to Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 17. She will be joined by special guests La Roux and Jade LeMac.

The tour is kicking off on June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and will conclude with a stop in Mexico City on February 12, 2027.

Pre-sales for the United States part of the tour begin on February 18 at 10:00 a.m., with general sales happening February 20 at 10:00 a.m. Complete ticket information can be found here.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere