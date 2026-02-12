SLC resident, Olympics champ Breezy Johnson adds engagement bling to Olympic gold

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Olympic downhill champion Breezy Johnson didn't add to her medal haul during the women's super-G on Thursday.

The American star left Tofane with something precious anyway: an engagement ring.

Johnson's longtime boyfriend Connor Watkins proposed to her near the finish line. Surrounded by members of the U.S. Ski Team, Johnson said "Yes!" and the two embraced.

The 30-year-old Johnson then extended her left hand to show off her new bling — a blue sapphire, surrounded by white sapphires, set in white gold.

The joyful proposal came about an hour after Johnson's bid to reach the podium in the super-G ended with a crash. Her right pole clipped a gate high in the course, sending her tumbling into the catch fence. Johnson pulled herself to her feet and was unharmed.

