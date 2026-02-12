Minor and adult hospitalized following being struck by vehicles in West Valley City intersection

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two people are hospitalized after they were both struck by cars in the same West Valley City intersection on Thursday. Officials have not identified the victims.

According to West Valley City police, the incident happened at the intersection of 5600 West and 4700 South. One victim was confirmed to be a minor, while the second victim was allegedly an adult man who was helping the minor when both were struck.

While the initial driver who allegedly struck the minor stayed on the scene, the second driver fled. Police say they are looking for a dark colored SUV in connection with their investigation.

Police say the victims' injuries are minor, but they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The crashes remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 801-840-4000.