Other Side Village receives $30 million donation to help residents move beyond homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY — For the people who live in the tiny homes at The Other Side Village on the west side of Salt Lake City, there's a lot of pride.

"It's just yours. You can make it your own. I put butterfly curtains up, and things like that," explained resident Lori McQueen.

McQueen's been living in the village since December. She used to be a nurse in Florida, but had trouble finding work after health issues and needed to find somewhere else to go.

"I knew I'd be homeless wherever I went because I wasn't working," she said.

After spending some time in a Utah shelter, McQueen was able to enroll in The Other Side's prep school, which qualified her to rent one of the tiny homes. The community, she says, has made all the difference.

"It's all about the positive energy. It's all about the community. Literally, we love each other," shared McQueen. "We're family."

How the Other Side Village offers 'other' solutions to keep people off Salt Lake City streets:

How the Other Side Village offers 'other' solutions to keep people off SLC streets

On Tuesday, the Other Side announced they've secured $30 million in donations that will be used to move them into a new phase, adding nearly 400 cottages to the village and expanding its resources and amenities.

Gail Miller, of the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation, is one of the village's supporters. She's excited to see another piece in helping solve the puzzle of homelessness.

"This won't be the only thing, but this, along with all the other parts that go into homeless issues, working together, are going to make a big difference," Miller said.

For McQueen, that difference is in a career she thought was long gone.

"I did all the hard work for the months coming up to July; fingerprints, continuing education, and all that, and I actually got my nursing license back at the end of July," she said. "I'm walking the halls and doing all the nursing stuff, giving meds, doing dressings. It's really cool.

"I can't believe I'm doing that again! It's so awesome."

As the village prepares to welcome a lot more people like Lori, she's excited for all their futures.

"I tell everybody, it's the honest truth, I'm living my best life. I really am," she said. "I feel that every day."