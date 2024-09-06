'Outrageous' Pinkbox Doughnuts set to roll into the rest of Utah

SANDY, Utah — A popular joint known for its oversized doughnuts and outrageous storefronts is getting set for a northern Utah invasion in the next few months.

Pinkbox Doughnuts announced it will be opening new stores in both Sandy and American Fork in early 2025 as part of a move to increase its presence in the area. Along with over a dozen locations in Nevada, Pinkbox has operated a spot in St. George for a few years.

The Sandy location will be at 10235 State Street, while the American Fork store will be located at 610 West Main Street. The exact opening dates will be released in the coming months.

Claiming its stores are where "Willy Wonka meets Disneyland," Pinkbox sets the bar high for what customers can expect when they venture inside.

With a menu ranging from the regular "OG" glazed, to a "Gimme S'more" featuring marshmallow creme and graham cracker crumble, Pinkbox features 75 varieties of treats of all sizes, price ranges and tastes.

Amazing Brands, LLC Artist rendering of Pinkbox location set for Sandy.

"From the drips and sprinkles on the walls, to the fun stripes on the floors, Pinkbox Doughnuts introduces a one and only modern-day donut shop offering America’s most cherished dessert— DOUGHNUTS. We knew that we couldn’t just offer any old doughnut," the company says on its website.

Michael Crandall, Chief Business Officer with Amazing Brands, said Pinkbox has been eyeing northern Utah for a while, and felt now was the time to make the move.

After opening the first two stores in Sandy and American Fork, Crandall said the company hopes to open 10 or more Pinkbox locations nearby.