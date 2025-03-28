Owner of SUV in deadly West Jordan hit-and-run arrested, admits to filing false stolen vehicle report

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The owner of an SUV involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident in West Jordan has been arrested for falsely reporting the vehicle had been stolen. Despite the arrest, the actual driver involved in the hit-and-run remains at large.

Garrett Randall Pace was killed Tuesday when his motorcycle was struck on Gardner Lane by the GMC Yukon that later fled the scene.

The Yukon was discovered abandoned the following day in a West Jordan neighborhood, and police were able to track the SUV to its owner, Sabino Lazaro-Javier.

According to police, the SUV "exhibited extensive damage on the passenger side, consistent with the details of the collision." A portion of a motorcycle helmet was found in the passenger seat, along with fabric lodged in the passenger door and a backpack strap matching the one worn by the 23-year-old Pace.

Lazaro-Javier denied any involvement in the incident and claimed his SUV had been stolen. However, he later admitted to knowing what had occurred and who was driving the Yukon at the time of the accident.

After speaking with a friend who was driving the SUV about what had happened, Lazaro-Javier told police he called 911 and reported it as stolen. He also admitted to deleting phone call records with his friend.

Lazaro-Javier was arrested on two counts of obstruction of justice.

Although police now know the identity of the SUV driver, they have yet to take the person into custody.