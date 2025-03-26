Motorcyclist dead, suspect at large after hit-and-run in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a motorcycle rider.

West Jordan Police said the incident happened Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. at 8660 S. Redwood Road.

The motorcycle was hit by a dark-colored SUV, which fled the area heading west on Gardner Lane, according to witnesses.

The rider was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was identified as 23-year-old Garrett Randall Pace.

The SUV has still not been located as of Wednesday morning. Police believe it's a Chevrolet or GMC model from somewhere in the range of 2003-2006. Officials said it likely has "significant damage" to the passenger side, possibly incluuding the side mirror, running board, and/or windows.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to Garrett's family," WJPD wrote.

Anyone with information about the case or tips to help police locate the vehicle is asked to call 801-840-4000.