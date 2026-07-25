Real Salt Lake star Nick Rimando kicks off Pie and Beer Day celebrations at Smith's Ballpark

SALT LAKE CITY — The Pioneer Day festivities were an all-day affair at Smith’s Ballpark, and a celebrity kickball game highlighted the afternoon as National Soccer Hall of Fame goalkeeper and former Real Salt Lake star Nick Rimando led his squad against the Salt Lake City Fire team.

“It’s like the Fourth of July just for Utah, and how important it is,” Rimando said. “This is a fun little event, ‘Pie and Beer’ day, a little twist on it. That brings people together, and everyone is here having fun."

"Again, just so lucky to be out here and happy to be playing in this game.”

Salt Lake Fire team captain Johnny Hill seemed to agree.

“Nick is such a good dude, and his team that he put together are amazing, so we’re just here to have fun,” said Hill.

For Rimando, being on the mound reminds him of what is was like being back on the field.

“I really like pitching and just being on my toes,” he said. “It brings back some memories being in goal on the field and having some fans around and just enjoying the moment.”

Salt Lake City Fire came into the game with a chip on their shoulder, wanting to avenge their loss to Rimando’s team from last year.

“Salt Lake City Fire, let’s just say, representing Fire Department against Nick Rimando’s team this year,” he said. “We’re ready to kick their butts this year.”

The firefighters won handily, beating Rimando’s team 6-8, but most importantly, everyone had fun playing together on the holiday.