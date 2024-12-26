Park City hosts Grand Menorah Lighting event to celebrate first night of Hanukkah

PARK CITY, Utah — December 25 is more than a Christmas celebration this year, for the first time in a long time, it's also the first night of Hanukkah.

"You know Christmas trees and menorahs and any other holidays that have to be celebrated publicly so, it's great that we can all celebrate together," said Dr. Rick Mars, Celebrating the First Night of Hanukkah.

There's nothing like enjoying the holidays along with others.

"Hanukkah lasts eight days and there are eight candles on the menorah in addition to the shamus which is the top one and the leader. So tonight, we have lit the first candle," said Adam Block.

On December 25, a Grand Menorah Lighting event was hosted in Park City.

"It's a great way to commemorate the Jewish tradition and for the community to come out tonight and recognize this celebration," said Block.

Enjoying the start of the holiday with others who came out to celebrate lighting the first candle of the Menorah.

"This year it's really important especially a public ceremony for all of us it's very special be side Christmas and Hanukkah they don't come out at the same time very often this is the first time in almost 20 years it happened," said Mars.

Mars shared that even as they enjoy the beginning of this special time, they are not forgetting. "Over 1,200 people were killed on one day on October 7th whole families were decimated," said Mars.

Also sharing how he never thought the war would go this long.

"There's still people being held against their own will. Little babies are still being held. Small children, there's two brothers that are just small, little kids, we will never forget about them. So yeah, you know we're celebrating with our families, but we can't forget about these broken families. These families that lost people," said Mars.

Block was also reflecting on his community's resilience.

"Really special, I mean Hanukkah is always special you know the events of October 7th last year just show the challenges that Jewish people have had throughout their history and how we have always risen to overcome those challenges," said Block.

So, as they commemorate the first night of Hanukkah, they're praying for their people who have been taken. "We need our hostages home, we need peace in the Middle East and that's what we're praying for this year the miracle of returning the hostages," said Mars.

Inviting others to join them throughout the holiday. "Look, every single day we think about it every single day I mean I wear it around my neck to bring the hostages home. We don't forget a oh our hostages," said Mars.

Hoping for miracles into the new year. And happy to be supporting one another. "Well we're very proud to be Jewish. We're very proud people, and we love to see the expression of all religions," said Mars.

On December 28 at 7 p.m. in Park City along Main Street, there will be a Grand Menorah Parade.

"We're really proud to have this menorah on Park Avenue and again encourage everyone to come out and celebrate the holidays in a great fashion with their family and friends," said Block.