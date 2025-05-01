Watch Now
Elderly Roy woman struck, injured by vehicle while crossing the street

FOX 13 News
ROY, Utah — A 77-year-old woman was taken to the hospital seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Wednesday, four blocks away from where a boy on a scooter was also hit.

She was crossing the intersection at 2350 West and 4400 South when she was struck by a vehicle, Roy police say possibly a white Audi. She was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

No suspect information is confirmed at this time, the circumstances behind the crash are also not known at this time.

Four blocks away, at the intersection of 4400 South and 1900 West, an 11-year-old boy was alsostruck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk on a scooter just two weeks prior. Jayson was transported via helicopter.

