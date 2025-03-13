Park City locals react to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce sighting at restaurant

PARK CITY, Utah — When it’s not buzzing with Sundance Film Festival crowds, Park City is best known for its outdoor adventures, fine dining, and as a retreat from the public eye.

For some, it’s also a prime spot for unexpected celebrity encounters.

Don Rollins, a Park City resident since 2005, has had his fair share of brushes with the famous.

"I ran into RuPaul one time," Rollins recalled. "He was swinging his rope and he slapped me right with it. And he was very, very nice."

But even for longtime locals, some celebrity sightings still come as a surprise.

Last week, Rollins and his 15-year-old daughter, Stella, heard the buzz—pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had been spotted in town.

"Where!?!" Stella exclaimed when she learned the news.

The power couple, making their first public appearance since the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss, had dined at Firewood, one of Park City's renowned restaurants.

Stella, a casual Swiftie, was in awe.

"I have her album, love her. But I feel like I have friends who are die-hard fans. But I do love her. She's amazing."

For visitors, the idea of living in the constant glare of fame seems overwhelming.

"Yeah, it definitely seems crazy," said Nicole McName, a visitor from Northern Virginia. "Every single day, I would probably get annoyed too by people taking my picture. That’s why they try to stay private."

But Park City offers a rare refuge.

"I think they come here because, for the most part, as locals, we don't get too riled up about it," Rollins said.

Well, maybe not too riled up.

"Me and my friend ate around here and we were like, ‘Did you know that Taylor Swift was here?’" Stella said. "Which is really crazy to think about. Like, she was right here."