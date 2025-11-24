Inbound plane on fire lands at Provo Airport; passengers evacuated

PROVO, Utah — A small plane that was on fire landed at Provo Airport on Monday afternoon, with at least one passenger being hospitalized after being evacuated from the plane.

The Provo Police Department said it was notified just before 3:30 p.m. of the incoming plane, which was on fire. The department was not notified which part of the aircraft was burning.

Upon landing, all four passengers aboard the plane were able to exit. Some passengers required medical attention after the evacuation, but the number of those injured and the extent of their injuries is not known. One passenger was transported to Utah Valley Hospital in an unknown condition.

Although the fire is out, the airport remains closed, and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

