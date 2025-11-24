Downtown Salt Lake City courthouse to end public parking in underground garage

SALT LAKE CITY — Starting in 2026, members of the public will not have access to the underground parking garage at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City.

The courthouse, located at 450 S. State Street, is discontinuing public access to its garage on Jan. 1.

Utah State Courts officials said this change is mainly to "enhance courthouse safety and security."

They're urging members of the public visiting the courthouse to use public transit or other parking options, such as:



500 South Surface Lot

WaFed Building Garage (405 S. Main Street)

175 East 400 South Lot

Salt Lake City metered street parking

The court system's announcement on Monday said this comes after a multi-agency review of the courthouse's security. Although they did not cite specific examples, the courthouse was closed temporarily twice in 2021 for "suspicious" packages or items, which prompted bomb squad response but were ultimately deemed non-hazardous.

Officials said jurors will still have access to the garage.