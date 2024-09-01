Payson High School alumni get to tour iconic 'Footloose' campus before demolition

PAYSON, Utah — What if you got to walk through the set of a classic movie, and what if that set happened to be your high school?

Payson High School alumni got one last chance to walk through the hallways where they made some really special memories.

"I wanted to come and visit it one last time,” said JC Hulbert from the class of 2010. "A lot of memories are coming back in certain places that I hung out a lot.”

It's like stepping through a time machine.

"It’s different. The lion wasn’t here,” said Richard Openshaw, who graduated in 1968.

Openshaw was student body vice president in 1968 — the year the current building for Payson High School was built. On Saturday, he got to walk through the halls again with his classmates.

"Good to be here. Good to be here with friends — that's really why I came,” added Openshaw.

The school hosted a walkthrough on Saturday during Onion Days, so people who graduated from Payson High School got to tour the building before it's torn down next June.

"It’s sad to think about it not being here anymore," said Amy Winkler, class of 1985. "All my kids went to school here, lots of memories in every hallway and every room. It’s very nostalgic."

Walking into classrooms and the library, taking pictures and soaking it all in — and for some, reflecting on where their story began.

Paul and Teresa Carter met while they were in high school. This year marks 50 years since Paul graduated, so his batch organized a little reunion.

"It’s fun to see some of the old classes, the auditorium, the memories of some of the things we did here. The best part is seeing so many friends,” said Paul.

"And the pictures that they’ve put up along the hallways, just remembering… some of them were things that we remember, so that was fun,” added Teresa.

A big attraction: Kevin Bacon's locker, and other moments from the movie "Footloose.” The movie was filmed at Payson High in 1984. People recreated Bacon's dance moves in front of the lockers. Some students who were here 40 years ago got to be part of the movie, including Jolene Finch Stubbs.

"It was fun — we got to skip class, they fed you fantastic, they paid you,” she said.

Stubbs had a surprise when she saw a plaque for her dad in the Hall of Fame.

For some, walking through was emotional too.

"We're missing a lot of teachers that we loved. There were a lot of special ones that aren’t with us anymore,” said Karlee Zoqui, Payson High School class of 1987.

"It’s time for a new high school, so it's OK,” said Teresa.

“It’s still going to be Payson High,” added Paul.