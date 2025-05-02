Community grieves loss of Utah 9-year-old: 'Dalton was an amazing, amazing boy'

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — The Pleasant Grove community came together to make sure the loved ones of Dalton Gibbs know they don’t have to go through their grieving process alone.

Two nights after the nine-year-old was hit and killed on his way home from school, they organized a candlelight vigil in his honor and showed up by the hundreds. American flags lined the road, and flickering flames illuminated the path that Dalton would take on any given day.

The driver of the truck that hit Gibbs originally left the scene, only to be located and interviewed by police. The police investigation is still underway.

The group of mourners ended their walk at the Gibbs family home, singing songs and paying respects, to show that they have the strength of a whole city to lean on in these tough times.

“Dalton was an amazing, amazing boy,” said Bishop Todd Trane. “He brought a light wherever he was, he had the biggest smile. This candlelight vigil symbolizes the love that everyone has felt from him for many years, and the love we’ve felt from the Gibbs family. Dalton, I know, would’ve loved this.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Gibbs family with funeral expenses.