Pedestrian critically injured following crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah woman is in critical condition following an auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City early Tuesday morning. The name of the victim hasn't been released, but she is believed to be in her late 50s.

Salt Lake City Police Department says the crash happened at 5:40 a.m. near 4980 West California Avenue. Detectives say the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle.

Police tell FOX 13 News that the driver involved in the crash initially left the scene but eventually did return and is cooperating with police.

What led up to the crash isn't clear, but officials are asking drivers to take some extra time on the roads today.

