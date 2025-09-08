Pedestrian killed, 2 drivers in critical condition after Midvale accident

MIDVALE, Utah — One person was killed while attempting to cross a Midvale street on Monday, in an incident that led to another vehicle crashing into a power pole and sending two others to the hospital in critical condition.

Watch below as State Street remains closed after pedestrian killed:

Just after 10 a.m., the unidentified victim was attempting to cross State Street outside of a crosswalk near 7600 South when they were hit by one vehicle. The vehicle then collided with another, which caused one of the vehicles to crash into a pole.

The pedestrian, as well as the drivers of the two vehicles, were all transported in critical condition to the hospital, where the pedestrian later died.

Police are keeping the area near the scene clear for safety reasons, as Rocky Mountain Power has been called to assess the potential dangers from the downed pole.

State Street remains closed in both directions from 7500 South to 7720 South.

