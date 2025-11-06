Pedestrian killed in train accident near Provo Central Station

PROVO, Utah — A person was killed after an incident involving a Union Pacific train near the Provo Central Station on Thursday.

The Provo Police Department said the accident involved a pedestrian at 600 S. Freedom Road, which is adjacent to the station that also serves as a UTA FrontRunner stop.

No other details about the incident or the identity of the victim have been released.

Freedom Road at 600 South has been closed to traffic and is expected to reopen later this afternoon.

