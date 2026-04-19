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Person injured in motorcycle crash north of Mountain Green

An image from the accident scene released by Mountain Green Fire Protection District. It's nighttime. In the foreground, we see the damaged motorcycle and what appears to be a puddle of fuel next to it. The car it collided with is in the background.
Mountain Green Fire Protection District
An image from the accident scene released by Mountain Green Fire Protection District. It's nighttime. In the foreground, we see the damaged motorcycle and what appears to be a puddle of fuel next to it. The car it collided with is in the background.
Posted

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash north of Mountain Green Saturday night.

In a post to Facebook, Mountain Green Fire Protection District says this happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Trappers Loop Road and Frontier Drive, about two miles north of Mountain Green, with the crash involving a motorcycle and a car. The agency says the car appeared to turn in front of the motorcycle at the time of the incident.

The agency was assisted by crews with Morgan County Fire & EMS, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, and Utah Highway Patrol. One patient was taken to the hospital, while the other person involved in the accident refused transport.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.

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