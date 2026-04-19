Person injured in motorcycle crash north of Mountain Green

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash north of Mountain Green Saturday night.

In a post to Facebook, Mountain Green Fire Protection District says this happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Trappers Loop Road and Frontier Drive, about two miles north of Mountain Green, with the crash involving a motorcycle and a car. The agency says the car appeared to turn in front of the motorcycle at the time of the incident.

The agency was assisted by crews with Morgan County Fire & EMS, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, and Utah Highway Patrol. One patient was taken to the hospital, while the other person involved in the accident refused transport.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.