Person rescued from water by Good Samaritan at Echo State Park

COALVILLE, Utah — One person was rescued by a Good Samaritan after what police are saying may have been a boating accident at Echo State Park Saturday morning.

Summit County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 13 News that the call came into dispatch just after 9:00 a.m., when a boater said they spotted someone in the water. The boater was able to pull them out of the water and get them to the dock, where the individual was evaluated by medical staff.

The person was then transported by helicopter to a Salt Lake area hospital.

At time of reporting, their condition remains unknown. Utah's Division of Natural Resources is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will bring you more details as we learn more.