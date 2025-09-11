Photos show classroom disarray, items left behind following UVU shooting

OREM, Utah — As is often the case in shootings that occur on school campuses across the country, the images shared after the incident are almost as haunting as those taken during.

The same could be said of new photos taken by Associated Press photographer Lindsey Wasson of empty classrooms and common areas on the campus of Utah Valley University, one day after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Lindsey Wasson/AP A chair is tied to a door from a classroom a day after the shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

In the photos are multiple backpacks left behind, presumably by students who rushed to safety as word spread of what had occurred in the courtyard.

Other photos show classroom desks and chairs that appeared to be stacked upon each other to block doors or other entryways.

Lindsey Wasson/AP Notebooks are left behind in a classroom a day after the shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

One of Wasson's photos shows a notebook still open on a page where notes were being taken, along with a pen sitting next to it. A water bottle and a can are seen next to the items.

Classes were in session, even while Kirk was speaking before thousands in the Sorensen Center courtyard. Video of the scene after the gunshot was heard shows students scurrying from campus.

Lindsey Wasson/AP Water bottles and backpacks are left behind at the Pope Science building a day after the shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Following the incident, the school went into lockdown before announcing classes had been canceled for the day. Utah Valley University officials then shared that the campus would be closed and all classes and events were canceled until Monday.

Lindsey Wasson/AP Police crime tape is seen from inside the Pope Science building a day after the shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)