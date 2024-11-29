Pig on the loose! Springville cops chase down loose piggy

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Thanksgiving is usually the time of year when pigs feel a little safe when holiday dinners are concerned, but one little guy or gal in Springville decided to make a run for it anyway.

On Thursday, the Springville Police Department shared a photo and video of its officers and neighborhood residents doing their best to corral a wayward pig named Wilbur.

Yes, the police department was in on the joke.

"Let me start this out by saying that I know we are going to get this, so let me just be the one to start it, Officer Jasper saved one of our own today," the department said in its social media post.

The department said catching Wilbur was a little Thanksgiving miracle for everyone on shift. We'll see if Wilbur feels that way come Christmas time.