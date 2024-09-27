Plane crashes into Utah Lake on approach to Provo Airport

PROVO, Utah — A single-engine plane crashed into Utah Lake early Friday morning.

Officials said the plane was cleared to land at Provo Airport when it went down in the water at approximately 10 a.m. near Saratoga Springs.

It's not currently known how many people were on the plane at the time of the accident.

Provo Fire and Police, along with the Utah Highway Patrol dive team and Utah Country Search and Rescue are on the scene.

The state park is closed and people are being told to leave the area. Those who planned on arriving at the park later in the day are asked to stay away.

