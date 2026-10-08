Plane makes emergency landing on street near Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing Thursday on a roadway inside or near Hill Air Force Base in Davis County.

Utah Highway Patrol said the plane took off from Ogden Airport and immediately began having engine issues, forcing the pilot to land the aircraft just after 9:15 a.m.

The exact landing location has not been confirmed, as it occurred on Hill Air Force Base property.

According to air traffic control audio obtained by LiveATC.net, the Ogden control tower advised other aircraft that a plane was having engine trouble and may return to the airport. Soon after, the tower said the airplane would not be returning.

There is no word on how many people were on board at the time of the landing or if anyone was injured.

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