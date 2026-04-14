Police incident forces closure of Salt Lake City roads

SALT LAKE CITY — An area in Salt Lake City is being closed off to local traffic due to what is being described as a police incident.

Watch LIVE below as police close off road due to incident:

The area near S. Pioneer Road and California Avenue is shut down to traffic, with law enforcement officials seen on traffic cameras.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the incident is being handled by the Adult Probation and Parole department.

FOX 13 News has reached out for additional information.

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