SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking the public to help them find a 12-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

South Salt Lake Police said 12-year-old Divona Manuel left her home around 3 p.m. Saturday with "an unknown classmate."

She was wearing a navy blue GAP hoodie, blue pajama pants with polka dots, black Adidas slides, and a black backpack and/or purse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000 and reference case number LK2025-11099.