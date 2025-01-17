Possible HAZMAT situation reported at Utah State dormitory

LOGAN, Utah — Students at a dormitory on the campus of Utah State University were evacuated Thursday night after what was being described as a possible HAZMAT situation.

Messages sent through the school's alert system said there had been a chemical spill on the first floor at the Mountain View Tower dormitory, and that students on the second floor and above should shelter-in-place.

Despite that shelter-in-place order, all students were eventually evacuated from the building.

A student living in the dormitory told FOX 13 News that he was sitting in his room when fire alarms went off. Students were being told that fumes had been detected on the first floor of the building.

Police tape was used to close off entrances to the building as fire crews investigated the scene.

University officials have yet to discuss what occurred at the dormitory.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story