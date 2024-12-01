Power restored after outage affected 4,700+ customers in Salt Lake City, cause under investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — Several streetlights were out along State Street after an outage affected over 4,700 customers in Salt Lake City.

The estimated time of restoration is 3:30 p.m. The cause remains under investigation.

We are aware of an outage affecting 4,746 customer is Salt Lake City, UT. The cause of the outage is under investigation and the estimated time of restoration is 3:30 pm. For updates text, OUT, to 759677 or visit https://t.co/1aDrb5V7hj pic.twitter.com/79E3zfvjH4 — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) December 1, 2024

Salt Lake City Police have advised drivers to treat the affected street lights as 4-way stops, approach slowly and be ready to stop quickly.

Several street lights are out along State Street in the impacted area, including 2100 S. State Street.



Treat these as 4-way stops.



Approach the intersections slowly, be ready to stop quickly, and don’t let tempers flare if someone goes before you. 🛑#SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity https://t.co/3H6VdchJhO — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) December 1, 2024

