Power restored after outage affected 4,700+ customers in Salt Lake City, cause under investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — Several streetlights were out along State Street after an outage affected over 4,700 customers in Salt Lake City.

The estimated time of restoration is 3:30 p.m. The cause remains under investigation.

Salt Lake City Police have advised drivers to treat the affected street lights as 4-way stops, approach slowly and be ready to stop quickly.

