Protesters force shut down of State Street

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of protesters marching through downtown Salt Lake City forced the closure of State Street.

About 200 protesters were seen walking together, holding signs as they made their way from the Utah State Capitol towards Washington Square. Once the group arrived at Washington Square, police reopened State Street to vehicle traffic.

It's not known exactly what the group is protesting, although many held signs that appeared to be against actions being taken by the current Trump administration, such as immigration and LGBTQ+ issues.

The protest is one of many to have taken place over the last few weeks in Salt Lake City, with many focused on the president and his administration.

