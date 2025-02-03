Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat called into Provo elementary school

PROVO, Utah — An elementary school in Provo received a bomb threat Monday afternoon, and police are now investigating.

Provo Police said the threat was called into Timpanogos Elementary around 3:40 p.m. It came after the school day ended. Officials said there were still students and staff at the school for after-school activities, but they were outside.

Provo Police swept the school using K-9s and reported that they found nothing suspicious. They are continuing to investigate the threat.

The students who were still present were safely picked up by parents or guardians.