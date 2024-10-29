Public weighs in on project aimed at shaping future of Jordan River

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The section of the Jordan River from SR-201 to 5400 South could look much different in the future.

An initiative involving local governments, community organizations and residents across five municipalities is looking to shape the future of the Jordan River.

The Central Jordan River Reconnect is an effort to activate the regional park along the river.

The new regional park would span five cities: South Salt Lake, Millcreek, Murray, West Valley, and Taylorsville. It would also include Little Cottonwood Creek, Big Cottonwood Creek, and Mill Creek, which are all tributaries to the Jordan River.

On Monday, the first of five community workshops allowed the public to see the plans for the project and give their input.

Daniel Krimmel came out for the workshop at the Salt Lake County Library Granite Branch.

"I thought having an amphitheater, like a little small community amphitheater along the river would be cool," said Krimmel. "It's got a lot of potential for development, you know? I think there's a lot of cool things that they could do."

Officials with Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation explained why this project is so important.

"The Jordan River is such a beautiful asset, and it is an asset within our community and sometimes maybe the perception has been ... the river may be a little dirty in sections or maybe feel unsafe in certain sections," said Dustin Wiberg, Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation planner. "It's important in all aspects, activation, recreation, the ecology, getting people to the river so they can understand this beautiful resource that's right in our backyard.

Overall, the Central Jordan River Reconnect project includes a 14-month public engagement and planning process, with a final plan set to be revealed next year.

There are four more community workshops scheduled, including one Tuesday night at the Wheeler Historic Farm Activity Barn in Murray, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the project, you can visit centraljordanreconnect.com.