Racial slurs found inside, outside Salt Lake City high school

SALT LAKE CITY — Racial slurs were found written inside and outside a Salt Lake City high school Friday, prompting officials to send a message of zero tolerance for the actions.

A slur was first found written in a bathroom stall at Skyline High School before the same slur was found on a car in the parking lot.

It's not known if one student or a group was targeted by the slurs.

In a letter to parents, the Granite School District said "hate will not be tolerated at Skyline High School," adding that anyone who participates in actions that "bring hate" to the school will be subject to "school, district and/or criminal consequences."

The district added that it has recently an increase in hateful and harmful behaviors at the school.

"To be clear, hate will not be tolerated at Skyline High School," the district letter read. "This includes the language we use at school."

Those who share information on the incidents will receive a reward.